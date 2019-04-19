Adam Lambert to mentor "American Idol" contestants during Queen week

ABC/Craig SjodinIn a super-meta full-circle moment, Adam Lambert will help mentor this season's American Idol contestants when they tackle the music of Queen later this month, Billboard reports.

Adam, of course, auditioned for American Idol back on season 8 with Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Then, during that season's star-studded finale, he actually got to sing with the legendary British rock band. Now, he's Queen's lead singer -- and has been since 2011 -- and he even has a cameo in their Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

During the April 28 episode, the remaining eight finalists will sing songs from Queen's catalog. Adam will then return to the show to perform on the season finale, airing May 19 on ABC.

Meanwhile, Queen and Adam will be touring North America this summer, starting July 10 in Vancouver, Canada, and wrapping things up August 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.