Adam Lambert to livestream one of his Las Vegas shows next month

Joseph Sinclair/Looped

Can’t make it to Las Vegas to see Adam Lambert during his limited engagement? No problem: He’s bringing the show directly to you.

Adam will livestream his at The Venetian Theatre at the The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, October 29. Tickets for the livestream are on sale now, and there’s also a virtual meet-and-greet option.

“So excited to be able to connect with both in person and virtual audiences all over the world,” Adam writes on Instagram.

Adam’s limited engagement starts October 20 and includes shows on October 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30, 2021.

In other Adam news, Clash of the Cover Bands, the new E! reality show he’s judging along with Meghan Trainor and songwriter Ester Dean, debuts October 13.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.