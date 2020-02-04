Adam Lambert to do mini-residency in Las Vegas; full album, 'Velvet,' coming March 20

Courtesy Adam Lambert

Courtesy Adam LambertIf there was ever a performer who seemed perfectly suited for the glitz and glam of Las Vegas, it's Adam Lambert, so it's no wonder that the singer will be doing a mini residency there in April.

Adam will perform at the Venetian Theater April 22 and April 24-25. He's familiar with the city, having done a 10-night residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM with Queen.

Tickets go on sale February 8 at 10 a.m. PST for the engagement, which is called Velvet, after his album of the same name. Having released the Velvet Side A EP last year, the full album is due March 20.

The album's 13-song track list includes all six tracks from the EP, as well as his 2018 singles "Feel Something" and "New Eyes." Adam's new single, "Roses," featuring legendary CHIC founder Nile Rodgers, is out now and is also on the disc. Two new songs -- "On the Moon" and "Love Don't" -- round out the package.

The Vegas dates are Adam's only solo shows in the U.S. this year, but he'll kick off a European tour starting in at the Manchester Pride festival in Manchester, England on August 30. Those dates wrap up in Finland on September 12.

