Adam Lambert says medications for anxiety and depression made him “put on the pounds”

BMG

Adam Lambert releases his new album High Drama on Friday. He revealed the cover art, which shows him surrounded by shattered glass, is a representation of the barriers he broke through as a gay man in the industry.

Adam told People he also suffered a small injury while shooting the photo. A shard of glass cut him across his nose. “It wasn’t deep, but it was definitely a bit of blood,” he explained, adding, “I thought, ‘Well, this is high drama.'”

While Adam has grappled with negative comments about his sexuality throughout his career, he is now fielding unwanted remarks about his weight. He noticed such feedback after releasing the music video for his cover of Bonnie Tyler‘s “Holding Out for a Hero” in January.

“Most of the comments were very positive, but a fair number of people were like, ‘Whoa, he got fat,'” Adam recalled. “I thought to myself, ‘I’m fully aware I’m not the same size I was five years ago. Thanks for reminding me.'”

“I’m 41. I’m not 20 anymore! Also, you never know what someone’s life looks like behind closed doors or what factors have led to changes in people’s bodies — so keep [the criticism] to yourself,” he added.

Adam revealed he sought treatment for anxiety and depression five years ago after suffering panic attacks during his tour with Queen. “I was burnt out and hit a wall,” he explained.

He said the medication he was prescribed “put on the pounds,” and noted he is now prioritizing his mental health. “Finding that balance between career and personal life is really important…,” he said. “That’s a big part of staying happy and healthy.”

Adam is satisfied with his self-love journey, adding, “I feel more sure of myself than I’ve ever been.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.