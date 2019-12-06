Adam Lambert loved playing the "obnoxious, ridiculous, comical bad guy" in 'Playmobil: The Movie'

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessAfter being delayed several months, Friday finally sees the release of the animated film Playmobil: The Movie, based on the popular toy line that was first introduced in the '70s. The voice cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and, in his first credited movie role, Adam Lambert, as the bad guy, Emperor Maximus.

While Adam appeared in Bohemian Rhapsody, he was in disguise and uncredited, so this is really his first official film role, and he says he had a great time with the character.

"He's an obnoxious, ridiculous, comical bad guy. So I hope the audience has fun with me on this one," Adam tells ABC Audio. "He's got like Napoleon complex, he's incredibly narcissistic. He loves the sound of his own voice. He's spoiled. He's a brat. And he usually gets his way."

What makes it even more appropriate is that Adam recalls playing with Playmobil figures as a kid.

"I definitely had Emperor Maximus, I'm almost sure of it," he says. "And what I loved about them is that you could, like, take the hair off. And there was accessories and outfits and it was very dress-up oriented. And I love that!"

Adam also says he enjoyed the experience of doing voiceover work, because, he explains, he's been doing it since he was a kid, appearing in theatrical productions.

"I would get my script. And on the first day rehearsal, I would go home and I'd run a tape recorder and I would read out all the different characters' lines and that's how I learned my lines," he recalls. "So it's kind of adjacent to what I did in this [movie]...Acting with the voice only is taking me back to my childhood...in a kid's movie. So it's kind of fitting."

