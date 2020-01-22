Adam Lambert launches Feel Something Foundation for LGBTQ rights

ABC/Rick RowellAdam Lambert has officially launched a new non-profit organization for a cause close to his heart.

The singer has established the Feel Something Foundation, which aims to support LGBTQ+ rights through working with charities focused on impacting the community in areas of education and arts, homelessness, suicide prevention and mental health.

The Feel Something Foundation says it “wants to abolish ‘coming out’ as a term used to define someone simply being themselves.”

Adam is also supporting another charitable cause next month. He’ll join Queen for a special benefit concert on February 16 in Sydney, Australia, to raise money for bushfire relief as the country continues to battle the fires that have caused so much devastation Down Under.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.