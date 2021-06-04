Adam Lambert explains why he only invited LGBTQ singers to perform at OUTLOUD: Raising Voices concert

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Lambert is kicking off Pride Month by spearheading a concert lineup consisting only of LGBTQ artists. The “Whataya Want from Me” singer, as part of his Feel Something Foundation, teamed with Pride Live’s Stonewall Day to present OUTLOUD: Raising Voices.

Speaking with Billboard, Lambert explained what inspired him to select only queer artists to headline the show.

“We love our allies, 100 percent, and I love the artists that support our community. But I think it’s good to say, ‘Ok, it’s 2021, the mainstream music industry now has more queer artists than ever, so it’s time for us to do it on our own,'” the American Idol finalist said.

OUTLOUD: Raising Voices includes acts such as Daya, Sam Sparro, Vincint, Kim Petras, Hayley Kiyoko and many others.

“I’ve invited artists that I admire,” said Lambert of the diverse lineup, “I wanted to ensure was that there was a variety of genres represented, and a variety of identities represented. I want everyone that watches this, either in-person or at home, to find some sort of representation for themselves within the set.”

Lambert added it was important to “be mindful of intersectionality,” which is why he made sure to also invite “queer people of color… [and] members of the trans community.”

“I’m really excited for our event because it is definitely queer for queer. We’ve raised up artists who are out and proud and visible,” the rocker continued. “It’s an event that’s put on by queer people, for queer people, starring queer people.”

Lambert added the event is also meant to “focus on the sense of community” because “we’ve all been so isolated and detached from one another” during the pandemic.

OUTLOUD: Raising Voices kicks off June 4 and runs through June 6. will also be livestreamed on Twitch.

