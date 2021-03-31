Adam Lambert defends Lil Nas X's controversial video: "It's making a point"

Filip ÄustiÄ/Columbia

While some are clutching their pearls over Lil Nas X‘s video for “Montero” — which shows the openly gay artist giving Satan a lap dance, then killing him and taking his throne — Adam Lambert is defending Nas’ artistic statement.

“I’m so excited for the explosion @LilNasX has created w his video,” tweeted Adam, who’s also gay. “It’s been a long time coming…It’s challenging and symbolic and pushes buttons. How refreshing.”

“I’m blown away. No one on this level has created a queer visual that in your face,” he added. “Nobody that was actually gay…maybe by allies.”



When a follower replied to Adam by saying, “I’m all for freedom of expression and creativity, but when Satan enters the picture, even if only for shock value, I’m out,” Adam countered, “It’s symbolic. It’s making a point. Take a second to look at the bigger picture.”

Adam then pointed out that popular culture is full of depictions of Satan, tweeting, “Did any of the people shocked and disgusted by his video see the movie Hellboy? Good Omens. What about The Devils Advocate? What about Rosemary’s Baby? The Witches of Eastwick? Better yet…. do you celebrate Halloween? Come on… it’s an Archetype.”

“People woulda been worked up if he was grinding on Mickey Mouse, Santa Claus or Jesus,” Adam continued. “Y’all are just justifying your homophobia.”

When a like-minded fan replied, “Whoa whoa whoa. Are you saying that art isn’t always a literal representation of something? That it often uses symbols and metaphors to make a statement about society at large? Naaaah, that’s silly,” Adam concurred, “Lol. Exactly. Morons.”

