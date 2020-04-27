Adam Lambert auctioning off signature looks on eBay to help support LGBTQ community during COVID-19

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessAdam Lambert’s Feel Something Foundation has partnered with GLAAD for a new eBay auction to raise money for LGBTQ people in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The eBay for Charity auction will be feature 15 looks worn by Adam, including a Saint Laurent leopard tuxedo jacket worn during an X Factor performance with Queen, a Skin Graft leather studded jacket worn during The American Idol Live Tour 2009, and a Dolce & Gabanna three-piece suit worn during the North American Rhapsody Tour with Queen.

“The Feel Something Foundation is honored to partner with GLAAD and eBay for our first fundraiser,” Adam says in a statement. “The funds raised through this eBay auction will be instrumental in helping the LGBTQ community during these unprecedented times.”

The bidding opens today on eBay.com/AdamLambert and runs through May 6. All funds will go directly to GLAAD for their support of the LGBTQ community during these trying times.

