Acting Like A Jerk? You Might Just Be Dehydrated!

So it turns out if you have a bad attitude, you might be able to fix that with a simple glass of water! There’s new evidence that points to being a little dehydrated might lead to subtle mental challenges.

A study showed not having proper hydration could cause mood swings or confused thinking. During the study, participants having a small amount of dehydration weren’t able to focus as well as those who had enough hydration.

Experts say the amount of water you should have varies from person to person but total intake from all sources should be about 91 ounces per day for women and 125 ounces per day for men. A good way to see if you are dehydrated is to check your urine color. the darker it is, the higher chance that you’re dehydrated.

Do you think dehydration has ever caused you not to think clearly? Will you use this as an excuse in the future? Have you ever been treated for dehydration?