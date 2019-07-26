Accused Taylor Swift stalker ordered held without bond in Rhode Island

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAn accused Taylor Swift stalker who was found outside of the singer’s Rhode Island home last Friday with a backpack full of burglary tools has been ordered held without bond, according to the Westerly Sun.

The suspect, 32-year-old David Page Liddle of Iowa, appeared before a Rhode Island judge for a second straight day Thursday. His $10,000 bond was initially upheld during a hearing on Wednesday, but officials argued he should be held without bond over concerns that he was a flight risk and had been accused of stalking Taylor in the past.

The judge ruled he should be held in remand pending a competency hearing on August 7.

On Tuesday, Liddle was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a "prohibited weapon other than a firearm." He was formerly arraigned on the charges on Monday.

