Account Executive

About Us

Hubbard Radio is a full-service media company with 7 radio stations and cutting-edge digital solutions in West Palm Beach, FL. At Hubbard, we’re looking for the best people in local media to help build dominant brands that connect consumers and advertisers to build better businesses and communities. We succeed by always doing the right thing with focus, urgency, and passion.

Qualifications

Previous sales, advertising, digital sales, or media experience preferred.

Knowledge of, and familiarity with, (or ability to learn) broadcasting and digital terminology and methodology preferred.

Ability to understand the features and benefits of advertising and competitive media.

Familiarity with Microsoft Word for Windows; sales software knowledge helpful.

Excellent written and oral English language communication skills.

Experience developing presentations for the purpose of direct-business selling and ability to effectively present and communicate.

Ability to respond to questions appropriately and think on feet.

Establish and maintain customer relationships; communicate effectively with a wide range of personalities in a professional and courteous manner.

High level of initiative and ability to work independently required.

Must have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license and a safe driving history as determined by the Company for the purpose of meeting clients and attending events. (Driving record will be checked.)

Demonstrate effective negotiation and closing techniques.

Strong analytical skills, good judgment, and a “positive can do attitude” are required.

Ability to read, hear and speak clearly and follow both oral and written direction.

Ability to think critically, analytically, creatively and logically; and to articulate information in clear, concise manner to others.

Ability to work evenings and weekends.

Physical Requirements: Must be able to perform the essential functions of the job. The Company will make reasonable physical accommodations to facilitate the ability to perform essential job functions.

EEO Statement

We are an equal opportunity employer.

Job Overview

The Account Executive is responsible for selling advertising to clients and developing new business relationships by prospecting, developing and selling new direct-business accounts, making sales presentations, performing collections, maintaining client relations and sales.

Job Responsibilities

Meet and exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual budgets including spot, digital, and new direct business. Prospect new businesses on a weekly basis.

Prepare and complete sales presentations with decision makers.

Makes presentations to include a customer needs analysis, research and supporting documentation, and creative business solutions.

Follow up and close all pending business in a timely manner.

Update Sales Manager weekly on progress of pending business.

Work closely with other departments in creating effective promotional sales solutions for clients.

Create and make presentations to agency personnel, including selling and pre-selling the station audience attributes.

Provide exceptional customer service to direct and agency accounts. Personally contact each active account regularly- defined as an in person meeting, including the presentation of pertinent sales information.

Obtain credit approval for new accounts.

Ensure all accounts are paid in a timely manner. Follow up and assist in the collection process for past due accounts.

Utilization of and proficiency with Sales software.

Attend special events, such as remotes and broadcasts, which involve clients. These events may occur after business hours and on weekends.

Complete all written business requirements within established deadlines. These requirements include but are not limited to:Forecast reports, Pending business updates, Written orders and advertising copy.

Attend and participate in weekly sales staff meetings, individual meetings with manager and other necessary meetings and training as required by management.

Have a thorough understanding of rates, promotions, inventory, and personnel. Continue to learn and stay abreast of trends in digital and broadcast advertising industry.

Maintain regular, reliable attendance.

Work cooperatively and collaboratively with others. Build working relationships with co-workers, customers, vendors and the general public.

Complete other duties as requested and needed.

