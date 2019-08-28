According To Kelly Clarkson, It’s Family First, Talk Show Second!

Kelly Clarkson may be busy with her singing career, filming The Voice and getting ready for her syndicated talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, but she’s never too busy to take her kids to school.

The American Idol winner and mother of two requested that she have time during shooting her new talk show to be able to take her kids to school, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school.’ And I’m always the one who puts them to bed, “You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing,” she says. “And don’t feel guilty about it.”

Clarkson has already moved her whole family from Nashville to Los Angeles in order to do her talk show, something that was a tough decision for the Clarkson and her husband.

When asked what her kids think of her doing the talk show Clarkson says, “Our 3-year-old doesn’t get it but the 5-year-old, she’s very clever, she’s already asked that I have Chris Martin on to sing ‘Yellow.’ It’s her favorite song.”

When it comes to work, what is one thing about your family or your lifestyle that you won’t compromise on?