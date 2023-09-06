According To A Poll, 17 Is The Most Awkward Age.

If your kid is going into their junior or senior year, be aware . . . they could be hitting peak AWKWARDNESS.

A new poll asked adults how old they were when they felt the most awkward. The average answer was 17.

Two-thirds of adults said they still have moments when they feel just as awkward as they did back then. And it turns out we’re still worried about a lot of the same things.

People were asked to name the top things they were self-conscious about as teens, and the top things they’re self-conscious about now.

The top three things we worried about in high school were our weight . . . our hair . . . and our teeth. And those are STILL the top things we’re self-conscious about.

Other things we still worry about include our height . . . our posture . . . our voice . . . our glasses . . . and yep, acne too.

