ABC Audio’s Wakanda Week: The music of ‘Black Panther’

In addition to its huge impact on the movie world, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise has collided with the music world in a major way, too.

The soundtrack to the first Black Panther movie, dubbed Black Panther: The Album, was curated by rap star Kendrick Lamar and featured artists including The Weeknd, SZA, Travis Scott, Vince Staples, Khalid, Swae Lee, Future, Anderson .Paak and 2 Chainz.

Black Panther: The Album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and received several Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year. Lamar and SZA’s song “All the Stars” was nominated for both Song and Record of the Year, while the track “King’s Dead,” performed by Lamar, Future, Jay Rock and James Blake, won Best Rap Performance. “All the Stars” was also nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar.

Meanwhile, the Black Panther score, composed by Ludwig Göransson, won the Oscar for Best Original Score and the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

With the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever, Black Panther‘s connection to the music world is continuing with Rihanna‘s much-anticipated return to music. The soundtrack’s lead single, “Lift Me Up,” marks the superstar’s first new solo song in six years.

Speaking with ABC Audio, Göransson, who’s also scoring Wakanda Forever, says that “Lift Me Up” arrives “in a perfect space” during the movie.

“There’s also threads of it throughout the whole score,” Göransson reveals. “There’s some hints of it throughout the whole movie.”

The Wakanda Forever soundtrack also features Future, Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV, CKay, PinkPantheress and E-40.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters Friday, November 11.

