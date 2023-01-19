Aaron Carter benefit concert raises $150K for children’s mental health charity

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The Songs for Tomorrow benefit concert, which was held in memory of the late Aaron Carter, raised over $150,000 for a children’s mental health charity.

The benefit, which attracted over 600 concertgoers, was organized by Aaron’s twin sister, Angel Conrad. It was held Wednesday at HEART WeHo in Los Angeles, California. All proceeds directly benefited the children’s mental health charity On Our Sleeves.

Angel previously said she was inspired to put the concert together after watching Aaron struggle with his own mental health.

The night featured performances by Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and more. Nick also performed his tribute song to his little brother, “Hurts to Love You,” for the first time at the concert.

In addition, Aaron’s unreleased song “Recovery” was played for the crowd. ﻿LFO﻿ singer ﻿Brad Fischetti ﻿also turned on the waterworks by talking about his connection to Aaron, and losing bandmates ﻿Rich Cronin﻿ and Devin Lima to cancer. He stressed the importance of reaching out for help, and put two pairs of sneakers onstage to honor his late bandmates while he performed “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV.”

The night closed out with Nick, Lance, AJ, LFO and fellow performers David Archuleta, Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard, Jeff Timmons and O-Town doing a special performance of John Lennon‘s “Imagine.” Nick revealed Aaron would often sing the song.

Aaron was found dead in his California home on November 5 at the age of 34.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.