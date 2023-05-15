A$AP Rocky, Rihanna celebrate son’s first birthday, confirm name

ABC

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna‘s baby boy turned one over the weekend and proud papa A$AP celebrated the occasion by posting a heartwarming series of photos and a video on his Instagram account.

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” the rapper captioned the May 13 post, giving a clever nod to the Wu-Tang Clan and confirming their son’s name.

The little one is reportedly named RZA Athelston Mayers, according to The Daily Mail, who obtained a copy of the official birth certificate. It seems the couple found inspiration in music producer and Wu-Tang leader RZA for their son’s first name, while his middle name is a nod to his father, who was born Rakim Athelston Mayers.

The superstar singer and her rapper beau welcomed their baby boy into the world in May 2022. Rihanna is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, which she revealed during her Super Bowl performance earlier this year.

