Aaliyah and The Weeknd team up on posthumous single “Poison”

Catherine McGann/Getty Images

“Poison,” the new single from Aaliyah featuring The Weeknd, has arrived.

The track, which was released on Friday, serves as the first single from Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable﻿, due in 2022.

During the song, the late R&B singer questions the relationship she’s in and whether it’s love, before concluding that their time together has come to an end.

“Now it’s too late for both of us / No regrets for what we lost and what we shared / Maybe tomorrow we’ll love again / But until then we’ll stay as friends,” Aaliyah sings.

The mellow song was first teased just hours before its release, when Background Records tweeted, “Aaliyah x Abel. That’s it. That’s the tweet.” A few hours later, they shared the release date and cover art for the single, which features a bottle of what’s presumed to be poison, surrounded by a beautiful and exotic, but dangerous-looking, plant.

“‘Poison’ by Aaliyah and The Weeknd is coming out THIS FRIDAY,” the label revealed.

The new single comes just months after it was announced Aaliyah’s music catalogue would be made available digitally for fans to stream.

It’s not the only collab The Weeknd dropped this week. His song with FKA twigs, “Tears in the Club,” was also released.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.