A Very Merry Christmas You Will Have. Check Out The Baby Yoda Pie!

If you need something to make your smile and put you in a festive mood then the Baby Yoda pie made by Food Network host, Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, is sure to bring you Christmas spirit.

Going by the name @thepieous on Instagram, Clark-Bojin created a pie with Baby Yoda sipping hot chocolate with a candy cane while wearing a Santa hat.

The amazing raspberry pie only took Clark-Bojin two hours and is complete with festive details of Christmas holly and coloring and was inspired by a Star Wars advent calendar her son had.

Are you a pie or a cake person? What is your favorite type of pie?

