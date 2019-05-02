A TV Station In The Philippines Aired A Pirated Copy Of “Avengers: Endgame”

Talk about a major spoiler! A cable operator in the Philippines showed a bootleg copy of Avengers: Endgame one day after it was released.

Orient Cable pulled the stunt. They only serve subscribers in a provincial city. A local movie theater that was licensed to show the movie has filed a lawsuit against the cable company. Fans are also upset because they were accidentally exposed to the film.

