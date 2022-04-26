A Tesla Documentary Is Coming To FX

FX and The New York Times have collaborated for the new documentary series called ‘The New York Times Presents” with a special feature titled ‘Elon Musk’s Crash Course.’

The documentary will, “investigate Tesla’s Autopilot program, which has resulted in several deaths that the company and Elon have yet to acknowledge publicly,” and feature an interview with several former Tesla employees who speak out again Elon. The show will stream both on FX and Hulu and will debut on May 20.

