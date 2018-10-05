A Star Is Born! TODAY! It’s In Theaters! Are You Seeing It Opening Weekend?!

I loved the remake with Barbra Streisand (one of my fav soundtracks!!) and can’t wait to see what Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper do to their remake of the classic movie!

Lady Gaga is an unknown songwriter who falls in love with Bradley Cooper. He’s an aging rocker who mentors her, but then struggles with his anger and his drinking after her career outshines his own. Bradley directed it and also did his own singing.

The rest of the cast includes Andrew Dice Clay as Gaga’s dad, Sam Elliott as Bradley’s older brother and manager, and Dave Chappelle as his trusted friend. Cooper also co-write the screenplay, which is actually the third remake of “A Star Is Born”.

The original was made in 1937. It didn’t star anyone you’re likely to know, but it took home the Best Writing Oscar. It was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and again in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.