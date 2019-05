If you’re a big Selena fan then you better get your coins together because a Selena-themed cruise is setting sail next year.

The cruise will celebrate the singer 25 years after she died and will sail from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico on the Carnival Inspiration. Selena’s husband, Chris Perez is scheduled to perform during the “Dreaming of You 25: The Como la Flor Cruise,” which is scheduled for September 25th-28th.

Would you go on the Selena-themed cruise?