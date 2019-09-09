A sad ballad and the “craziest” song he could make: Niall Horan dishes on sophomore album

ABC/Matt BrownTwo years after the release of his debut solo album Flicker, Niall Horan is ready to “come back and make some noise.” In an interview with U.K.’s The Sun, the singer dishes on his upcoming new album, due out in early 2020.

One song, called “Put a Little Love on Me,” is an emotional breakup ballad. “It wouldn’t be my album if it didn’t have a sad, sad, sad ballad on it,” Niall says. “This could potentially be my favorite song I’ve ever written.”

He adds, “I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”

While he doesn’t come out and say exactly who the song was inspired by, he did previously date Hailee Steinfeld for almost a year before they split last December.

Sad ballads aside, Niall says this album will be more uptempo than his last. The Sun reports the first single, “Nice to Meet Ya,” will be coming out within the next month.

“I said, ‘Let’s make the craziest song we can make and not overthink it,’” Niall says of the track. “I felt like if I’m going to go missing for two years and go off on tour, then I’ve got to come back and make some noise.”

The "Slow Hands" singer says he's dying to return to the spotlight.

“I’m ready to get back because there’s only so much golf you can play," he laughs. "I find myself watching these award shows now and think, ‘Why am I not up there?’ I feel like it’s a good time, so I’m excited to get back.”

