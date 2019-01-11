A Queen Sing-a-long With Sponge Bob and Chris Pratt! Kind Of! It’s All Part Of “Trending With Tracy”

When you want hard hitting news, you tune in to CBS12! The One To Turn To! When you want Hollywood nonsense and fun, you tune in to Trending With Tracy every Friday morning on CBS12!
It was huge in theaters, it won Golden Globes, now a new version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is hitting theaters today! In this version – the song lyrics will be displayed on the screen, so we can all sing along loudly and awkwardly operatically! That doesn’t sound annoying at all.
It currently has more than 1.1 million signatures.
—————–
One of our favorite actors is going on an interesting diet – one based on The Bible! It’s Chris Pratt! It’s called the Daniel Fast, 21 days of prayer and fasting. They’re saying it’s “similar to a vegan diet.” Users only eat foods “grown from the seed,” and can have all fresh, frozen, canned or dried vegetables and fruits.
On the NO list – meat or animal products like eggs, sweeteners like honey, fried foods,Plus, followers can only have water to drink — no coffee, tea, soda or alcohol.