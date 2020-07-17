A quarantine treat: Meghan Trainor drops 'Treat Myself Deluxe' and "Make You Dance" video

Epic Records

Meghan Trainor is treating her fans to a little something extra. The deluxe version of her Treat Myself album, featuring three brand-new tracks and two new acoustic recordings, is out today.

The singer has also dropped the music video for one of those new tracks, “Make You Dance,” which she wrote to lift people out of the doldrums of quarantine. The clip, featuring close-ups of Meghan singing in front of a sparkly backdrop, was shot entirely at home and directed through social distancing.

The song’s positive themes keep in line with Meghan’s track record of making both herself and her fans feel good with her music.

“I want to hear my songs and I want to perform my songs saying ‘I am amazing, I am awesome, I love myself and I’m going to be good to myself’ because the more positive you are, the better it is for your brain and for your mental health and happiness,” Meghan told ABC Audio earlier this year.

“So I try to write for me and it also helps my fans and strangers out there, which is like win-win,” she added.

Besides “Make You Dance,” Treat Myself Deluxe includes new songs “You Don’t Know Me,” and “Underwater,” featuring Dillon Francis. It also features stripped-down acoustic versions of Meghan’s fan-favorite singles “Workin’ On It” and “Ashes.”

Treat Myself was originally released on January 31, featuring the songs “Wave” with Mike Sabath and “Nice to Meet Ya,” with Nicki Minaj.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.