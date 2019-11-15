If you are a fan of Nutella, it’s time to make vacation plans.

A pop-up Nutella-themed hotel is being planned for Napa Valley, California.

The Nutella Hotel will happen in January. Three lucky winners will take part in the ‘Hotella Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience.’ The 3-day experience will feature creative breakfast experiences.

To qualify, you’ll need to make a 60-second video showing how Nutella makes your morning special. The entries are due in by December 8th.

What do you love to spread on toast?