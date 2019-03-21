A Pet Is A Pet! And This Guy Brought A BIG One To PetCo!

Petco’s policy is very explicit. “All leashed pets are welcome” the store proclaims, which means there’s no discrimination as to what is considered a pet.

So when a Texas couple led a giant steer inside one of the chain’s Houston-area locations, they weren’t turned away.

Shelly Lumpkin and Vincent Browning’s African Watusi named Oliver was a big hit upon their arrival, with Browning noting on Facebook, “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location…our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

While there’s no weight listed for Oliver, the Livestock Conservancy says his particular breed can grow up to 1,600 pounds.

 

