A “Perfect” bedtime routine: 'Lullaby Renditions of Ed Sheeran' coming in February

Rockabye Baby

Rockabye BabyIt you're "Thinking Out Loud" about the best way to lull your baby to sleep, we've got the "Perfect" idea. Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Ed Sheeran is coming out on February 21.

The album features soothing instrumental renditions of some of Ed’s most popular songs, including “Shape of You,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Photograph,” “The A-Team” and his latest hit with Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care.”

Oh, and considering that "The A Team" is about a drug-addicted prostitute, it's a good thing these songs are instrumentals.

Here's the track list:

"Shape of You"

"I Don’t Care"

"Lego House"

"Beautiful People"

"Cross Me"

"Sing"

"Antisocial"

"Castle on the Hill"

"Photograph"

"The A Team"

"Thinking out Loud"

"Perfect"

