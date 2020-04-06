A New Way To Fill Out/File Unemployment/Reemployment Assistance Claims

Individuals may apply online or download the Florida Reemployment Assistance paper application available in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole. Please note that paper applications could potentially take longer to process than completing an online application.
Governor DeSantis has waived work search, online work registration and waiting week requirements for Reemployment Assistance applications.
If you are submitting a paper application, please complete and mail to:
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
P.O. Box 5350
Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350
