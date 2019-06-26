A New Vacation Highlight! The Weedmaps Museum Of Weed!

If Cheech and Chong are your personal heroes, you may be interested in a new pop-up museum coming to Hollywood later this summer.

Weedmaps, a Los Angeles based tech company who helps people find dispensaries and review strains, will open the 30,000 square foot venue on August 2nd in celebration of all things cannabis.

Speaking to CNN Business, CEO Chris Beals says the goal is destigmatization of the drug, noting, “We’re at this point now where there is some cannabis normalization.” However, its use on site is not allowed.

The Weedmaps Museum of Weed will run through September 29, taking visitors through its history, prohibition, and legalization efforts today for the entry price of $35.

Do you think cannabis will be legalized in the US like in other countries? Which other pop-up museums have you visited?