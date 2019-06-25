A New Blizzard At Dairy Queen!? Yep!

Any reason to enjoy ice cream is a good reason! Dairy Queen has announced a new Blizzard to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The limited edition Zero Gravity Blizzard is a cosmic swirl of Oreo cookies, sparkly swirls, cotton candy topping blended with soft serve and topped with galaxy sprinkles. Dairy Queen promises the Blizzard will defy gravity when it stays in place while upside down.

What’s your favorite ice cream combination? Check out how GORGEOUS this thing is!!