A new album? For now, Ellie Goulding just wants to "see what works"

Nathan JenkinsEllie Goulding's two most recent hits -- "Close to Me," with Diplo and Swae Lee and "Hate Me," with Juice WRLD -- are very different from each other, and so are the other tracks she's released this year: "Flux" and "Sixteen." But Ellie says for now, she's just enjoying trying different things, since it's so easy for artists to drop singles without worrying about an entire album.

"In this day and age, it feels more more right to be experimental and to see what works," the newly married singer tells ABC Audio.

"Y'know, I love to sing and I love to write and whatever context it's in, especially if it's in, like, a pop kind of context...it will always excite me and always make me happy," she adds. "But it's always an experiment."

Ellie recently posted videos of herself in the studio working on even more music -- but right now, there are no details on when, or if, we can expect a new album anytime soon. Ellie's last album, Delirium, came out in 2015.

