A Nationwide Coin Shortage? Where’d They Go?

Stores like Walmart and CVS are joining the growing list of retailers that prefer for you to pay with a debit card right now.

The reason? The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide coin shortage. The pandemic stopped the flow of nickels, dimes, and quarters at businesses so the coins aren’t in circulation as much.

Walmart and CVS are asking customers to pay with a card or with correct change if they can.

Kroger stores have already been doing this. The grocery chain is also giving customers an option to put the change on a loyalty card for future use.

What do you use the most – card or cash? Have you noticed a cashier struggling to find change recently?