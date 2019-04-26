A Mouse Vs A Fox! Disney Dumps Some Fox Flicks With Merger

After closing the merger for 20th Century Fox, Disney has dumped some movies that were being worked on by Fox before the merger.

Mouse Guard, the Tom Hanks film News of the World, and a novel adaptation called On The Come Uphave gotten the ax.

While some films got the ax, others have been deemed safe like Avatar 2, Kingsman: The Great Game, and the Clint Eastwood film The Ballad of Richard Jewell.

There will be more movies axed in the future, and unfortunately, jobs lost in the near future.

What’s the worst part about a merger?

