Featured | Tracy St. George

A Mask AND A Face Shield To Fly? Qatar Airlines Is Requiring It!

But let’s be honest, if I’m flying first class on Qatar, I’ll wear it!  Look at this beautiful plane!

While most airlines are requiring you to wear a face mask to fly, one carrier is going further.

Qatar Airways is making passengers wear a face shield in addition to a mask.

The airline will supply flyers with a shield, mask, glove, and hand sanitizer in an amenity kit as they board the flight.

 


Passengers in economy class will have to wear the mask and shield at all times except for eating or drinking. Business-class passengers will have the option to wear the shield because the seats are spaced apart better.

Would you wear a mask and shield on a flight if it was offered to you?