A Mask AND A Face Shield To Fly? Qatar Airlines Is Requiring It!

While most airlines are requiring you to wear a face mask to fly, one carrier is going further.

Qatar Airways is making passengers wear a face shield in addition to a mask.

The airline will supply flyers with a shield, mask, glove, and hand sanitizer in an amenity kit as they board the flight.

Onboard, all passengers will be provided with a complimentary protective kit, which will include a single-use surgical face mask, large disposable powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel.#QatarAirways https://t.co/YYilQAXNHy pic.twitter.com/ox2vBwZfVV — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) July 2, 2020



Passengers in economy class will have to wear the mask and shield at all times except for eating or drinking. Business-class passengers will have the option to wear the shield because the seats are spaced apart better.

Would you wear a mask and shield on a flight if it was offered to you?