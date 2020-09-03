A Maroon 5 member just hit number one as a solo artist — and it's not Adam Levine

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Adam Levine may be the one guy that most people know in Maroon 5 — but he’s not the first member of the band to score a number-one hit in his own right.

Maroon 5 keyboard player PJ Morton is a Grammy-winning solo artist when he’s not playing with the band, and he’s just reached number one on Billboard’s Airplay Chart, thanks to his single “All in His Plan.” The song, which also features gospel powerhouses Mary Mary and L’Andria Johnson, is from PJ’s first-ever gospel album, Gospel According to PJ: From the Songbook of PJ Morton.

PJ has been a member of Maroon 5 since 2012.

Adam has charted apart from Maroon 5, but it was via features on other artists’ records, like Gym Class Heroes‘ “Stereo Hearts,” Kanye West‘s “Heard ‘Em Say” and R. City‘s “Locked Away.” He’s also charted with a bunch of songs he recorded with members of his teams on The Voice over the years.

The one song Adam released on his own, “Lost Stars,” was from the soundtrack of his movie Begin Again. It peaked at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2015 Academy Awards.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.