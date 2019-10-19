A live-action Barney movie is in the works…who asked for this?!?!!?

The film about the purple dinosaur is being developed by Mattel and Get Out and Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya’s production company.

Mattel Films said, “Working with Daniel will enable us to take a completely new approach to ‘Barney’ that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults while entertaining today’s kids.”

Kaluuya said, “Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood. We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

This could be really good…or really bad. Which way are you leaning?