It’s Nick! Yep, he’ll be a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice.

He will be very familiar with his advisors. They are his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Joe has worked on The Voice before. He was an advisor for Adam Levine in a previous season. Joe also was a coach on the Australian version of the show. Nick appeared as a mentor during Joe’s journey down under.

The new season of The Voice premieres in the spring on NBC.

What is the most amazing part of their comeback?