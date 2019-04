DO NOT SPOIL ENDGAME!

A man in Hong Kong just found out how serious people are about not spoiling “Avengers: Endgame” after he was beaten for shouting spoilers to people in line to see the movie.

The guy was “beaten and bloodied” outside the theater after he decided to yell out major parts of the movie.

Marvel fans online say he got what he deserved. Do you think that this man got what he deserved for yelling out spoilers?