A Great Big World release uplifting new single, donate to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund

JUANKR

JUANKRA Great Big World has given an early release to a song they feel sends a much-needed message in these unprecedented times.

"I Will Always Be There," a song that reassures people that they're never alone, was going to be released on the duo's upcoming third album this summer, but Ian Axel and Chad King decided to put it out now.

"Over the past week, we’ve scrambled to finish recording ‘I Will Always Be There’ from our homes,” the duo says in a statement. "We wanted to get it out as soon as possible to help spread a message of hope and togetherness while so many people are feeling alone and isolated.”

Along with the release, A Great Big World and their record label are making a donation to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. Feeding America is the country's biggest hunger-relief organization, with 200 food backs and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs throughout the U.S.

No word yet on when A Great Big World's third album, which will also include their Christina Aguilera duet "Fall On Me," will be released.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.