A Drunk Yoga Retreat? Sure, Why Not!

When looking to relax, some turn to a stiff drink; others take up yoga. Now you don’t have to choose.

Running from February 20 to 23 at Haven Riviera Cancun in Mexico, there’s now a drunk yoga retreat that is aimed at “‘spiritually-curious’ folks who perhaps aren’t quite ready to take the plunge into a full, 10-day vegan yoga and meditation retreat/cleanse,” according to its creator.

The brainchild of astrologist Eli Walker, “New Year, Do You Retreat” allows attendees to instead focus their minds through exercise, cocktails, and birth chart readings.

CheapCaribbean is handling the bookings, which starts at $899 and must be completed by January 31st.

