A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For A $1?! Am I Dreaming?!

MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If the lights on, you’ve GOTTA stop! Krispy Kreme donuts are literally heaven in my mouth. They melt light angel wings on your tongue!

I’m considering this an early Christmas present to meeeeeeeeee!

On December 12th if you stop into a Krispy Kreme donut shop and grab a dozen donuts you can get another dozen for $1.

A dozen donuts usually go for around $9 at KK so that is a holiday steal.

What kind of donut is your favorite? Right after the original glazed from KK, I go for the raspberry filled! YUMMMM!