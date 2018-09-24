A Disney Princess Makeup Collection Is Coming!

If your child has dreams of becoming a Disney Princess, ColourPop is launching a makeup collection that could help make that dream come true.

This isn’t ColourPop’s first time working with cartoon royalty. They’ve in the past collaborated with brands like “My Little Pony,” Alexis Ren, and others.

The collection will consist of 18 “Disney Designer” products and will be available September 28 on the company’s website.

At what age do you allow your child to wear makeup?

What’s your child’s favorite Disney princess?

