A different kind of buzz: Lorde’s ﻿’Pure Heroine’﻿ turns 10

Lorde‘s debut album, Pure Heroine, is now 10 years old.

Originally released on September 27, 2013, Pure Heroine introduced the New Zealand-born teenage phenom to the world along with her unique blend of pop and alternative music.

The blend was heard on singles including “Team,” “Tennis Court,” “Glory and Gore” and of course, the mega-hit “Royals,” which hit #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Alternative Airplay chart. “Royals” became the first single by a solo female artist to lead Alternative Airplay in over 17 years — a gap that was longer than Lorde had even been alive.

Prior to Lorde, only six solo female artists had a #1 on Alternative Airplay. Since “Royals” led the chart, four more have joined that list: Billie Eilish, Meg Myers, Lana Del Rey and Elle King.

“Royals” would go on to be nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys and win Song of the Year; it has been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Lorde followed Pure Heroine and “Royals” with the song “Yellow Flicker Beat” for soundtrack of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1, which she also curated. Her second album, Melodrama, dropped in 2017, followed by her third and most recent effort, Solar Power, in 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo has cited Pure Heroine as an inspiration for her breakthrough single “drivers license.”

