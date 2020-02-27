A decade later, Justin Bieber sweetly reunites with fan he surprised with "One Less Lonely Girl" performance

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2011 saw the release of Justin Bieber's first documentary Never Say Never, which featured the memorable scene of him bringing an adoring fan onto the Madison Square Garden stage to perform "One Less Lonely Girl" just to her.

The concert, which happened in 2010, created a permanent fan out of Lynsey Mickolas.

Now, a decade later, the two have reunited for the final episode of Bieber's YouTube documentary Seasons to talk about their special moment.

Even better, Mickolas had no clue the "Yummy" singer was planning on surprising her during her interview about her now-famous concert experience.

When candidly speaking about how much she loves Bieber's 2015 album Purpose, the singer comes up from behind and agrees, "Honestly, the Purpose album was really good. But, like, ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ is definitely up there."

The two exchange a sweet hug before watching footage from his 2010 concert, with them marveling over how young and adorable they were.

After the episode aired, Lynsey posted photos of their first and latest meeting to her Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "How I started the decade vs. how I ended the decade."

The photos show them recreating moments from their Madison Square Garden meeting, from her gasping in disbelief to Bieber sweetly wrapping an arm around her shoulder.

The forever Belieber continued to gush, "Still can’t believe this is real life, but I am forever grateful and forever blessed, love you @justinbieber you truly are one of a kind."

After expressing her heartfelt gratitude to manager Scooter Braun and Bieber's agent Allison Jamie Kaye for arranging their meetings in the first place, Mickolas finishes, "Words cannot express how much this means to me."

She also uses the hashtag #OnceABelieberAlwaysABelieber to show that, even a decade later, she remains his biggest fan and supporter.

