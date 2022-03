Reportedly, Disney+ has filed paperwork suggesting a reboot of Daredevil, which will star Charlie Cox.

Charlie Cox has hinted about a possible series in the past, but now it looks like Disney+ and Marvel are moving forward with the production. The previous series was canceled in 2018, but this series serves as a different story from the original series.

Daredevil is streaming on Disney+, and the reboot will start production real soon. What has been your favorite Marvel series so far?