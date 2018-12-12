A Chocolate Flood?! I’ll Help Clean It Up!

It seems like something out of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory! Following a “small technical defect,” a town in Northwestern Germany became flooded by liquid chocolate oozing from a factory vat, which then solidified onto the roads.

Firefighters were called in, armed with shovels, hot water and torches rather than peanut butter and marshmallows, to break up the mess.

DreiMeister boss Markus Luckey says the company will be back in business on Wednesday, adding that if the incident had occurred closer to Christmas, “that would have been a catastrophe.”

What odd tasks have you been asked to perform at work? What is the perfect companion to chocolate?