"A breath of optimism": Surfaces' new collaboration with Elton John comes out on Friday

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesSurfaces was planning to release a new single featuring Elton John a little while ago, but they've delayed the release until this Friday, given everything that's been happening in the world.

On Instagram, the "Sunday Best" duo writes, "We decided to hold this song back to create room for the much needed information being shared on social media right now... from the beginning we just wanted this song to be a breath of optimism for those who need it... and from the bottom of our hearts we hope this song will be a source of encouragement now more than ever."

"If you are broken, hurting, lost, or just going through it... this one’s for you," they continue. "Our new song 'learn to fly' with @eltonjohn comes out this friday."

Elton, meanwhile, took to Instagram to explain how the song came about.

"I heard their song 'Sunday Best' for the first time in Australia and liked it so much," he writes. "Then @surfacesmusic reached out to me to ask if I would sing and play some piano on their new track, 'Learn to Fly.' I loved the song and the production, so couldn’t say no!"

"It was a unique experience to collaborate remotely over Zoom but these guys are terrific and we had a blast" he adds. "The track is out this Friday and I can’t wait for you to hear it."

The duo first teased the song on May 29 when they posted a shot of a Zoom session featuring themselves and the legendary musician.



