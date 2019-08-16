A bottle of Ed Sheeran "tattoo edition" Heinz ketchup sold at auction for more than $1800

Mark Surridge/Kraft Heinz Company

Mark Surridge/Kraft Heinz CompanyEd Sheeran's love of ketchup has now raised thousands of dollars for his favorite charity.

As previously reported, to mark the 150th birthday of Heinz, Ed teamed up with the brand to create a special bottle of its Heinz Tomato Ketchup decorated with replicas of his many tattoos. Only 150 bottles were created, and Ed autographed each one. Now, three of them have been sold at auction at Christie's Auction House in London for a combined $4,437.

Each of the three bottles went for more than a thousand bucks, with the most expensive one going for $1823, according to Insider.com. It's believed to have set the world record for the most expensive bottle of ketchup.

All the money raised will go to Ed's favorite charity, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, as well as Rise Against Hunger, a charity chosen by Heinz.

The rest of the bottles, which are officially called "Ed Sheeran x Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Tattoo Edition," will either be given away in a worldwide prize drawing, donated to modern art museums, or gifted to superfans of Ed and Heinz.

As previously reported, back in June, Heinz created an ad starring Ed, based on the singer's original concept. It also launched special limited edition "Edchup" bottles in honor of National Ketchup Day.

